Staley Capital Advisers Raised Holding in J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) by $841,936 as Share Price Rose; Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) Stake Maintained by Venbio Select Advisor Llc

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 8,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 470,106 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.59M, up from 461,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $115.8. About 6.49M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY…; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S GLASSMAN: JOBS REPORT `PRETTY SOLID’ WITH REVISIONS; 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 07/05/2018 – JPM ULRICH: DON’T EXPECT TRADE WAR BUT SEE FRICTION CONTINUING; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 29/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Icvc – JPM UK Higher Inc Buys Into Mortgage Advice

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.42 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.35 million, up from 4.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $3.855. About 526,463 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 131.22% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – AMENDS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY WITH CRG, WHICH INCLUDES PUSHING OUT PRINCIPAL DEBT REPAYMENT TO 2021; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in BioDelivery; 07/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES NAMES HERM CUKIER AS CEO; 07/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Appoints Herm Cukier as CEO; 03/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – RECENTLY ENGAGED IN ONGOING DIALOGUE WITH BROADFIN REGARDING VARIOUS MATTERS & INTEND TO CONTINUE DIALOGUE; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Rev $12.5M; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 22/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Closing of $50 Million Equity Financing and Appointment of Peter Greenleaf as Chairman of the Board; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – $50 MLN EQUITY FINANCING IS BEING LED BY BROADFIN CAPITAL; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES TO OFFER SERIES B NON-VOTING CONV PFD SHRS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Management Corporation accumulated 253,203 shares. 132,977 are owned by Canandaigua Bancorporation And Company. Lakeview Capital Prtn Llc owns 31,386 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd holds 119,867 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. Quantum Management owns 4,044 shares. General American Incorporated holds 1.83% or 182,300 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt accumulated 28,934 shares. 721,849 were accumulated by Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has invested 3.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hartline Inv reported 15,338 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Moreover, Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt has 0.35% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 21,103 shares. Altavista Wealth Management Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 44,725 shares. First Republic Investment Management accumulated 1.13% or 2.14M shares. Delaware-based Lau Assoc Lc has invested 1.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Geode Cap Management Llc has 42.33M shares.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 46,308 shares to 523,031 shares, valued at $28.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc. Qvc Group by 107,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Friedman Stacey. Shares for $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of stock or 13,341 shares. 1,700 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $194,242 on Thursday, April 18.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $36,800 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold BDSI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 44.55 million shares or 37.69% more from 32.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Verition Fund Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 37,965 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 35,378 shares. Eam Investors Limited Liability Company holds 1.12% or 863,584 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp reported 82,266 shares. Laurion Cap LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd owns 100,623 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Dorsey Wright stated it has 1,883 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc accumulated 234,970 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Com has 0% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 37,300 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Penn Cap Management has 0.15% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 296,039 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 80,000 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $142.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kodiak Sciences Inc by 275,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 627,021 shares, and cut its stake in Argenx Se.