Staley Capital Advisers Lowered Its Stake in United Bankshares (UBSI) by $900,000; Soros Fund Management Has Lifted Its Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Holding by $23.34 Million

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 717.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 1.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85 million, up from 171,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 5.47M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 09/03/2018 – Marvell Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 7 Days; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 33c; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O -CFIUS REVIEW DETERMINED THAT THERE ARE NO UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH RESPECT TO MERGER; 08/03/2018 Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 15/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Adj EPS 32c; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Here’s the privacy-protecting cloud storage idea Marvell’s co-founder is about to unveil; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in United Bankshares (UBSI) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,069 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 200,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in United Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 238,478 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 5.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 16.7B RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 53.55 BLN NAIRA VS 51.59 BLN NAIRA; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION ON FOUR AT-1 BONDS; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 3-MONTH MCLR BY 10BPS TO 8.40% FROM MAY 14; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK DIVIDEND 3 RUPEES/SHR; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.10% END-MARCH VS 20.10% END-DEC; 29/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS SAYS GOT 26.34 BLN RUPEES IN EQUITY CAPITAL FROM CENTRAL GOVT; 03/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – CHAIRMAN JACINTO L. NG, SR., ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO RETIRE; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 16.49 PCT VS 11.96 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 2.76B RUPEES; EST. 5.97B

More notable recent United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why United Bankshares is a Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock (UBSI) – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 24, 2015.

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.35M for 14.45 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Brookstone Capital has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Moreover, Anchor Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0.82% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Company stated it has 230,748 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tributary Capital Management Ltd Liability Com owns 758,556 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares accumulated 2,817 shares or 0% of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services reported 30,163 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust invested 0.31% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.71% stake. Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.01% or 1.20 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 21,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 34 were reported by Carroll Associate. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 182,252 shares.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,235 shares to 12,960 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J.P. Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 8,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

More notable recent Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hercules Capital Announces Multiple Portfolio Company Achievements in Q2 2019 – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Energizer, Marvell, MongoDB, Royal Gold, Six Flags, State Street, SunPower, TripAdvisor and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Marvell’s (MRVL) New HSM Solution to Aid Networking Business – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Chip stocks take a hit after Samsung warns profit could be cut in half – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 05, 2019.