Staley Capital Advisers Lowered Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.05 Million; Oppenheimer & Close Lifted Its Position in Pan American Silver (PAAS) by $667,342 as Market Value Declined

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 8,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 670,067 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.03 million, down from 679,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $136.76. About 9.52 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 921,280 shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 37.22% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REPORTS OPS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associatio; 10/05/2018 – Pan American Silver announces results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 20C, EST. 15C; 22/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Oprations Suspended at Huaron Mine; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weyland Tech Inc. Begins Pilot Program With Leading Telecom Provider for Indonesian Rollout of Its Platform as a Service Product – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Another Cloud Computing ETF in the Making – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Likes Right Now – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Gold, Pan American Silver And More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “Pan American Silver to Announce Q1 2019 Unaudited Results – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,246 shares to 28,379 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) by 55,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet C.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “If You Still Need a Reason to Buy Google Stock, Take a Look at AI – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours: Broadcom and Apple Sign New Deal, Microsoft Hits All-Time Highs – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/12/2019: MX, MDSO, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Why E3 2019 Missed The ‘Whoa’ Factor – Benzinga” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.