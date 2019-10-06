Staley Capital Advisers Lowered 3M Company (MMM) Position as Stock Price Declined; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Raised Occidental Pete (OXY) Position by $502,500; Shares Declined

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 128.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 10,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 17,851 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $898,000, up from 7,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 5.11M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 11,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 214,794 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.23 million, down from 226,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 2.65M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.05 million activity. Shearer Bob also bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 5. 37,460 shares valued at $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Backus Marcia E.. Shares for $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 7,995 shares to 204,277 shares, valued at $36.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 181,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,798 shares, and cut its stake in Roku Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fruth Inv accumulated 4,618 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Inc invested in 0.04% or 20,687 shares. Moreover, Rech Glob Invsts has 0.03% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 2.01 million shares. Colorado-based Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Umb Retail Bank N A Mo reported 102,571 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks holds 6,750 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ww Invsts reported 18.98M shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 4,733 shares. 92,545 are owned by Westpac Bk. Css Ltd Liability Company Il holds 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 6,400 shares. Illinois-based Zacks Inv Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bluecrest Ltd reported 4,561 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 136,230 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.22 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,225 shares to 15,185 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 15,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners.