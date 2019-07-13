Staley Capital Advisers Lifted Schlumberger (SLB) Stake; Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) SI Increased By 17.24%

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased Schlumberger (SLB) stake by 23.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Staley Capital Advisers Inc acquired 136,517 shares as Schlumberger (SLB)’s stock declined 11.46%. The Staley Capital Advisers Inc holds 712,607 shares with $31.05M value, up from 576,090 last quarter. Schlumberger now has $56.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.70 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) had an increase of 17.24% in short interest. AHT’s SI was 1.68 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.24% from 1.44M shares previously. With 345,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT)’s short sellers to cover AHT’s short positions. The SI to Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc’s float is 2.09%. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.53. About 1.71 million shares traded or 86.09% up from the average. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has declined 23.63% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AHT News: 09/04/2018 – Ashford Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Remington’s Project Management Division; 15/03/2018 – Ashford Trust Declares Dividends For First Quarter Of 2018; 12/03/2018 – Ashford Names J. Robinson Hays III Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer; 03/05/2018 – Ashford Hospitality: 1Q Comparable RevPAR Down 0.2% to $119.92; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 12/03/2018 – ASHFORD INC – DOUGLAS KESSLER WILL CONTINUE TO BE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND PRESIDENT OF ASHFORD TRUST; 03/05/2018 – ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC AHT.N – NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS WAS $36.9 MLN OR $0.39 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – Ashford Trust Sets First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Trust Completes $985M Refinancing of 22-Hotel Portfolio; 03/05/2018 – ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC AHT.N – COMPARABLE REVPAR DECREASED 0.2% TO $119.92 DURING QUARTER

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity. 15,000 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) shares with value of $660,000 were sold by Le Peuch Olivier.

Among 5 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, June 7 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, March 15.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) stake by 7,805 shares to 658,381 valued at $99.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 46,308 shares and now owns 523,031 shares. Mcewen Mng Inc (NYSE:MUX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,589 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Lc has 0.19% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 14,667 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd. Cleararc Cap invested 0.27% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 1.64M are held by Chevy Chase Tru Holding. Linscomb & Williams owns 28,177 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.32% or 1.11 million shares. Evergreen Capital Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 19,162 shares. Thomas Story Son Ltd stated it has 1.27% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt, a Virginia-based fund reported 29,670 shares. 4,824 are owned by Westfield Capital Mngmt L P. Central Financial Bank Trust Communication holds 308 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt accumulated 17,200 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Amg National Tru Fincl Bank holds 59,581 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Since June 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $139,700 activity. $67,200 worth of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was bought by Ansell Benjamin J MD.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $258.42 million. The firm engages in investment and management of properties in the hospitality industry. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 71.10 million shares or 1.41% more from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Prtnrs Lc holds 0.27% or 231,845 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 16,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Signaturefd Lc reported 0% stake. Gradient Invs Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Arrow Inv Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 92,277 shares. National Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) for 124,768 shares. Us Bancorp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Swiss Bankshares invested 0% in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Tower Rech Capital (Trc) holds 509 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 95,933 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company holds 0% in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) or 274,940 shares. Davenport Lc owns 0% invested in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) for 10,500 shares. Blackrock accumulated 8.94 million shares. Daiwa Gp Inc holds 11,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio.