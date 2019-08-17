Staley Capital Advisers Increases Holding in J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM); Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) Shares Declined While Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Lifted Holding

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) by 91.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The institutional investor held 18,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $953,000, up from 9,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Webster Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $45.93. About 842,716 shares traded or 25.95% up from the average. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q EPS 85c; 23/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 22/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 85C, EST. 79C; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY REVENUE OF $282.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 10.6 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q Net $80.2M; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Raises Dividend to 33c Vs. 26c

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 8,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 470,106 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.59 million, up from 461,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.81 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – SPIRE INC SR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $61; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q EPS $2.37; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Hovnanian Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – Dimon pay day means a year’s wages for typical JPMorgan staff; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1.5% Position in Aptiv; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Services PMI: Summary; 23/04/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN PICKS JP MORGAN AND VTB CAPITAL TO LEAD INTERNATIONAL LISTING OF KAZAKHTELECOM; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES CONCLUDES PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga" on July 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "3 Bank Stocks to Buy After Earnings Headlines – Investorplace.com" published on July 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First" on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha" published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga" with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Invest Mgmt Inc owns 349 shares. 1.52M were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Marco Invest Mgmt Lc holds 3.37% or 179,024 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.64% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amp Cap Investors holds 0.84% or 1.47M shares in its portfolio. Alpine Woods Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 32,200 shares. First Natl Trust Comm holds 1.79% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 176,723 shares. Advsrs Mgmt Lc has 1.2% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ipswich Investment Management Com has 1.82% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 54,885 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.14% or 7,328 shares in its portfolio. Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com reported 0.98% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Caprock Gru has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cetera Advsrs Llc owns 76,212 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 53,704 shares or 2.33% of their US portfolio.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. Qvc Group by 107,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $15.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors (NYSE:GM) by 14,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold WBS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 81.06 million shares or 2.77% less from 83.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory owns 1.08 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 9.62M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Swiss Bancorporation stated it has 0.01% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Llc accumulated 7,433 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 86,984 shares. Wasatch Advisors invested in 0.86% or 1.56 million shares. Sei Invs accumulated 6,130 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Tortoise Investment Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 100 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Lord Abbett Communications Ltd Liability Com invested 0.15% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Cna Finance holds 15,337 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 582,279 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.15% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 54,624 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Company accumulated 54,070 shares. The Massachusetts-based Nbw Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.85% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS).