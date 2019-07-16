Staley Capital Advisers Increased Holding in J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) by $841,936; Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Valuation Rose While Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Decreased Its Stake by $9.00 Million

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 26.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 108,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,443 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.89 million, down from 404,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $88.01. About 1.41M shares traded or 8.98% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DISAPPOINTED BY U.S. ALUMINUM TARIFFS: BRITO; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 8,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 470,106 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.59M, up from 461,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $115.12. About 15.37M shares traded or 38.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19%; 13/04/2018 – Bank ETFs Fall After Results From JPMorgan, Others — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – GALP ENERGIA SA GALP.LS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 18 EUROS FROM 17 EUROS; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel on Trade Tensions, Fed Policy (Video); 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN TO DOUBLE RESEARCH COVERAGE OF CHINA-LISTED COMPANIES; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 27/04/2018 – JPM’s Dryden Sees 25% U.S. Equities Earnings Growth in 2018 (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,436 are held by Driehaus Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lc has 0.71% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tdam Usa Inc has 0.75% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Annex Advisory Ltd Llc reported 0.34% stake. 33,750 are held by Opus Inv Mngmt. Brinker Cap Inc holds 0.36% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 95,095 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 1.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Loomis Sayles Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.85% or 28.34 million shares. Hl Financial Svcs invested 4.42% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Skylands Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 95,350 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Lc stated it has 5,390 shares. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa reported 3,166 shares. Hightower Serv Lta invested in 11,318 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Baltimore invested 1.67% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 25,000 shares to 175,069 shares, valued at $6.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Oil Service Etf by 56,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,500 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242. $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Petno Douglas B. Scher Peter also sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 336,631 shares to 521,231 shares, valued at $52.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 19.47 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Myriad Asset Mngmt Ltd has 10,000 shares. Diversified Communications owns 2,921 shares. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Aperio Gp Ltd Com invested in 234,468 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas holds 3,880 shares. Sather Fin Group owns 5,389 shares. Halsey Associate Inc Ct invested in 5,174 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bridges has invested 0.02% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 989,237 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc invested in 11,889 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt owns 27,884 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Company holds 2.11% or 702,802 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H And Company holds 10,525 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Communication stated it has 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).