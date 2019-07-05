Staley Capital Advisers Holds Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU); As Encana (ECA) Stock Value Rose, Holder Dsam Partners Llp Has Upped Holding

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.93. About 12.27M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 6,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,585 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84 million, up from 130,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $123.04. About 219,169 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Encana: Newfield Acquisition Is Not Priced In – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Encana and Newfield’s strategic combination receives shareholder approvals – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Encana declares $0.01875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encana posts Q1 earnings beat, lifts savings target from Newfield deal – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Encana completes acquisition of Newfield Exploration to create North America’s premier resource company – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Could a Teacher’s Strike in Mexico Derail This Railroad’s Quarter? – Nasdaq” on February 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raymond James Boosts Kansas City Southern Price Target After Q1 Beat – Benzinga” published on April 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Rio Tinto’s Autonomous Trains Can’t Work In North Americaâ€¦Yet – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Rail Union Seeks U.S. Crews On Mexican Cross-Border Trains – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.