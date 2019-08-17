Staley Capital Advisers Holding in General Motors (GM) Has Lowered by $553,853 as Market Valuation Rose; As Honeywell (HON) Valuation Rose, Holder Bb&T Has Lowered Stake by $554,422

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell (HON) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 3,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 174,692 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.76M, down from 178,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Honeywell for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.63 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in General Motors (GM) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 14,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.25 million, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in General Motors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 6.90M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 15/03/2018 – INCHEON, South Korea — Union leaders at GM Korea decided Thursday not to demand a salary increase and bonus payments this year on condition that the U.S. automaker withdraws its plan to shut down a factory in the southwestern port city of Gunsan; 02/04/2018 – GM Korea says March sales slump 19 pct from year earlier; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 28/03/2018 – DE NYSSCHEN IS PRESIDENT OF GM’S CADILLAC UNIT; 29/05/2018 – U.S. NEW-VEHICLE RETAIL SALES WOULD BE UP 3% IN MAY WITHOUT SELLING DAY ADJUSTMENT – J.D. POWER & LMC AUTOMOTIVE; 07/03/2018 – India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct; 09/05/2018 – GM RESTRICTED FROM SELLING STAKE IN ITS S.KOREA UNIT OVER NEXT 5 YRS FROM 2018 – S.KOREA; 27/03/2018 – S.Korea’s service sector growth expected as domestic consumption recovers; 26/04/2018 – Ford will only update the Focus Active crossover and Mustang for the U.S. market, while GM called out a challenging passenger car environment; 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL MARCH 31 TOTAL DELINQUENCIES 5.4% VS 4.8% Y/Y

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,235 shares to 12,960 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) by 5,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,926 shares, and has risen its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Ltd has 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 10,231 shares. Kwmg Llc owns 107 shares. First Citizens Bankshares & holds 0.04% or 8,505 shares. 90,656 were reported by Numerixs Technologies. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 772 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1.76 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.07% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 54,786 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co stated it has 376,541 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Corp invested in 39,450 shares. Moreover, South Dakota Inv Council has 0.03% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 37,600 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com owns 11,116 shares. Olstein Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 156,000 shares. 237,851 were accumulated by British Columbia Mngmt. Bokf Na reported 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Artemis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 5.98M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt Com invested in 0.56% or 158,592 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 553 shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 60,846 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability Com holds 0.19% or 29,370 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il has 1.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 183,834 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.27% or 238,685 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited has invested 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Greenwood Capital Associates Limited Liability holds 44,495 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Moreover, Convergence Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.88% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 25,226 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 246,900 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank & Tru Com reported 22,173 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation has 0.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon invested 0.42% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 19,771 are owned by National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives. Perkins Coie Tru reported 14,765 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Int (NYSE:CCI) by 3,629 shares to 163,133 shares, valued at $20.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWP) by 21,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.53 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.