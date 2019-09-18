Staley Capital Advisers Holding in 3M Company (MMM) Has Decreased by $1.99 Million as Market Value Declined; As Peapack (PGC) Market Valuation Rose, Philadelphia Trust Company Has Lifted Holding by $3.71 Million

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 11,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 214,794 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.23 million, down from 226,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $168.07. About 2.50 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 47.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 412,133 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.59 million, up from 279,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.51. About 51,533 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $13,678 activity.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 6,660 shares to 208,579 shares, valued at $11.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,861 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Paul Boudreau Nasdaq:PGC – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank has Been Named One of the Best Banks to Work For in 2019 by American Banker – GlobeNewswire” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cybersecurity Stocks: The Trillion-Dollar Industry That Will Impact Every Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Whitestone REIT (WSR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Peapack Private Investment Banking Division Partners with Boll & Branch – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banc Funds Communications Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.57% or 1.18M shares. Boston Prns accumulated 0.03% or 768,301 shares. D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Moreover, Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 30,600 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc invested in 0% or 1,336 shares. Parkside Bank And Tru holds 474 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Philadelphia Tru invested in 412,133 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 29,114 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership reported 43,146 shares. Seidman Lawrence B owns 179,691 shares. Us Natl Bank De accumulated 11,060 shares or 0% of the stock. Basswood Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 504,372 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 7,355 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 1,331 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 22,392 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru holds 164,318 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Community Retail Bank Na accumulated 24,238 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Limited, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 251,787 shares. Hudock Capital Group Ltd Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Park Avenue Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,448 shares. 20,081 were reported by Van Eck Corporation. Connors Investor Svcs Inc owns 32,151 shares. Holderness Invests accumulated 3,675 shares. Finance Advantage holds 22,759 shares or 2.7% of its portfolio. Excalibur Corp owns 3,246 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,479 shares. Telemus Ltd Company holds 0.46% or 31,214 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset has invested 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Swiss Fincl Bank reported 1.90 million shares stake. Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 105,744 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Comm. (NYSE:VZ) by 11,224 shares to 409,881 shares, valued at $23.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 662,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Emerg. Markets Etf (VWO).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s August Update: Price Targets – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM CTST GTT CAH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Beware of 3M Stock. – Barron’s” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.