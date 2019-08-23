Staley Capital Advisers Has Upped Its Stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by $5.87 Million; General Mls (GIS) Stock Value Rose While Oppenheimer & Company Decreased by $1.15 Million Its Stake

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 136,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 712,607 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.05M, up from 576,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.49. About 4.85M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 23.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 22,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 74,481 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, down from 96,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 847,743 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.64M for 17.50 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15,572 shares to 233,634 shares, valued at $25.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 13,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 15,348 shares to 852,445 shares, valued at $21.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 54,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,785 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Oil Service Etf.

