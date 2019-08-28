Staley Capital Advisers Has Trimmed Its United Bankshares (UBSI) Holding as Stock Declined; Tiger Management Cut Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) as Shares Rose

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in United Bankshares (UBSI) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 175,069 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 200,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in United Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 125,671 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 0.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 793.1 MLN PESOS VS 648.5 MLN PESOS; 15/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 793.1M PESOS; 29/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS SAYS GOT 26.34 BLN RUPEES IN EQUITY CAPITAL FROM CENTRAL GOVT; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA TO RAISE FUNDS VIA RIGHTS/QIP/PUBLIC ISSUE; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 13.8B RUPEES; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 21.9B RUPEES; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 3-MONTH MCLR BY 10BPS TO 8.40% FROM MAY 14; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 2.61 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 735.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 16.7B RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG SAYS NO DIVIDEND IS DECLARED IN RESPECT OF THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) by 34.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 402,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 757,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.71M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 6.77M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – JP Morgan: Investors are ‘overreacting’ so buy this market dip for big rally ahead; 14/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan’s former head of blockchain Amber Baldet announced a new blockchain start-up called Clovyr; 09/03/2018 – ASPEN BOARD IS SAID TO RETAIN JPMORGAN: INSURANCE INSIDER; 10/05/2018 – PROPETRO HOLDING CORP PUMP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Dimon lays out 100-year China vision with trade spat on horizon- Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 02/04/2018 – Blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave JPMorgan; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan submits application for majority-owned China securities business

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.25 million for 14.16 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $80,943 activity.

More notable recent United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bank Stocks Q2 Earnings Due on Jul 25: HBAN, SIVB, CFR, UBSI – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “United Bankshares (UBSI) to Report Q1 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does United Bankshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UBSI) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Bankshares Declares Third Quarter Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 27,300 shares or 0.05% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 122,710 shares. Ameriprise reported 378,683 shares stake. Shell Asset owns 16,010 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 2.86M shares. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha, Nebraska-based fund reported 135,592 shares. Heartland Advsrs stated it has 437,055 shares. Manufacturers Life Commerce The stated it has 858,116 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 1.21 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). First Hawaiian Natl Bank owns 7,778 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth has 0.21% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 21,137 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management holds 1.87M shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability holds 54,296 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 5,501 shares to 226,269 shares, valued at $47.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Comm. (NYSE:VZ) by 7,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,657 shares, and has risen its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Company owns 1.81% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 260,330 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has 1.21% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 12.95M shares. Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd Llc has invested 1.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Liberty Cap Inc reported 17,391 shares. Bontempo Ohly Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 18,175 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 773,328 shares or 2.45% of all its holdings. Proshare has invested 0.64% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bourgeon Cap Ltd Company holds 3.86% or 65,081 shares in its portfolio. World Asset Mgmt owns 208,350 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Cna Financial has 3.63% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fiduciary Management Inc Wi holds 4.41M shares. Reik Com Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 2,722 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd holds 231,220 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has 176,660 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Scott And Selber owns 36,521 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 93,000 shares to 116,110 shares, valued at $19.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “JPMorgan, Qualcomm And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 22 – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.00 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.