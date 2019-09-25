Staley Capital Advisers Has Trimmed Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $320,036; Bernzott Capital Advisors Stake in Cisco (CSCO) Has Decreased by $621,756

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Cisco (CSCO) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 11,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 297,138 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.26M, down from 308,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Cisco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.12. About 21.60M shares traded or 5.42% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 4,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 897,422 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.27 million, down from 901,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 8.29M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 04/05/2018 – China Approves Qualcomm’s Plan to Form JV With State-Owned Datang Telecom Unit; 08/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters); 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to back down in pursuit of Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 16/03/2018 – Globe Technology: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM CITES 8 QUALCOMM JVS, PARTNERSHIPS WITH CHINESE COS; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom’s bid to acquire Qualcomm has been heavily reviewed, illustrating the U.S. government’s expanding focus on the competitiveness of the national semiconductor industry as China advances

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Set for Growth – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Legitimate Threats and 3 Reasons to Buy QCOM Stock Anyway – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm Stock Reacts to the Uncertainty of a Wall of Legal Worry – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons QCOM Stock Is a Great Buy on the Recent Dip – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bennicas Associates reported 0.39% stake. Private Advisor Ltd reported 42,734 shares. Alexandria Cap Lc stated it has 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Dupont invested in 0.07% or 39,758 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation owns 19,388 shares. Adirondack holds 0.43% or 8,095 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,151 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Tobam accumulated 430,100 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests owns 0.19% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 39,864 shares. Wms Prtnrs Llc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt owns 28,324 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Company reported 562,756 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 0.34% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Delta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.9% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) by 3,690 shares to 188,616 shares, valued at $40.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Motors (NYSE:GM) by 8,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.20 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Small Caps Are Back? – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco completes deal for Voicea – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy From the Tech Sector – Investorplace.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Cisco (Nasdaq: $CSCO) to Acquire CloudCherry, NVIDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) to Deliver Accelerated GPU Services on Cloud for AWS (Nasdaq: $AMZN) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stack Fincl holds 5.72% or 930,699 shares in its portfolio. Valley National Advisers Inc reported 18,270 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Leuthold Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 171,829 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6.62M shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 30,504 shares. Waters Parkerson And Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 9,428 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,777 shares. Security National Tru Co holds 1.64% or 95,703 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Com owns 1.59M shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Amg Natl Bancshares reported 11,300 shares. Cleararc Cap has 1.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 63,838 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 128,086 shares. 70,407 were reported by Boys Arnold Incorporated. 312,705 were reported by Stephens Ar. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holding Ltd holds 6,490 shares.