Staley Capital Advisers Has Trimmed Its Position in Nuance Comm. (NUAN) by $3.31 Million as Share Price Rose; Glenview State Bank Trust Position In Amazon.Com (AMZN) Was Lifted

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.49 million shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – The Case For Taxing Amazon; 13/04/2018 – Olorunnipa on Trump’s Amazon Attack (Audio); 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos pictures humanity as a two-planet species in the near future; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will now deliver packages to Prime members’ cars; 15/05/2018 – The video-focused division of Amazon Web Services has hired two FPGA specialists and has job openings for more; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP ON AMAZON SEEKS LEVEL PLAYING FIELD; 16/04/2018 – CNBC reported Amazon Business has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG Al-enabled TVs; 30/05/2018 – At the 2018 Code Conference in California, CEO Katrina Lake said the young clothing subscription company has never seriously discussed a buyout from Amazon; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly hates Amazon

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Nuance Comm. (NUAN) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 206,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 975,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nuance Comm. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 1.11 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Ctc Limited Com has invested 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northeast Finance Consultants stated it has 1.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invs Llc has invested 2.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.21% or 31,425 shares. Peoples Fin reported 1,515 shares stake. Seatown Pte Limited stated it has 7.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 863 shares. Rockland Trust holds 211 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Eagle Cap Management Lc owns 908,167 shares. Lvm Limited Mi has 207 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 735,592 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 43,263 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. 804 were reported by Vista Cap Prtnrs. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability has 610 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $52.22 million for 23.21 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $715,634 activity. Shares for $23,640 were sold by Tempesta Daniel David on Friday, February 1. WEIDEMAN ROBERT had sold 14,350 shares worth $226,156 on Friday, February 1. The insider BEAUDOIN THOMAS L sold $130,824.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.41M shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 26.12 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.06% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Renaissance Limited Liability stated it has 608,755 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 30,788 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 361,871 were accumulated by S&T State Bank Pa. Brown Advisory has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Td Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 473 shares. First Tru LP holds 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 40,358 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 1.81M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Lc owns 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 13,043 shares. Regions Financial reported 1,208 shares stake. Assetmark Incorporated accumulated 208 shares or 0% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mgmt, Rhode Island-based fund reported 550 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests has invested 2.25% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 7,535 shares to 18,792 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 901,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).