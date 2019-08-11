Staley Capital Advisers Has Trimmed Its Mcewen Mng (MUX) Position by $4.30 Million; Shares Rose; Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Decreased Its Amgen Com (AMGN) Position by $304,000 as Market Value Rose

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Mcewen Mng Inc (MUX) by 72.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 4.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.70% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, down from 5.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Mcewen Mng Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $698.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 2.95M shares traded. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has declined 24.78% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MUX News: 01/05/2018 – McEwen Mining 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 25/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Announces New Preliminary Economic Assessment Extending Life an Additional 10 Years in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Short-Interest Ratio Rises 52% to 29 Days; 18/04/2018 McEwen Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Proposed Issue of Notes; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING PROPOSED ISSUE OF NOTES UP TO $50M; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING-NEGOTIATIONS UNDERWAY WITH THIRD-PARTY LENDER, WHEREBY THEY WOULD PURCHASE 50% OF NOTES ISSUED, ROB MCEWEN TO PURCHASE REMAINING 50%; 18/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MCEWEN MINING COMPLETED 42,400M EXPLORATION DRILLING IN 1Q; 30/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Black Fox Exploration News

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 3,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.69B market cap company. The stock increased 5.95% or $11.02 during the last trading session, reaching $196.25. About 8.42 million shares traded or 192.25% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Partners Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,528 shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv holds 0% or 15,193 shares in its portfolio. 13,991 were reported by Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt. Clough Cap Prns LP has invested 1.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bridgecreek Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 8,950 shares. 9,612 were reported by New England Rech And Management. Asset stated it has 5,903 shares. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary has invested 0.46% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Compton Ri owns 8,843 shares. Connable Office stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Parthenon Limited Company reported 1,363 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 0.63% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Crawford Counsel Inc owns 0.04% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 7,223 shares. Stevens Management Limited Partnership accumulated 6,477 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.57% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 8,336 shares to 470,106 shares, valued at $47.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 136,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 815,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).