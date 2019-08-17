Staley Capital Advisers Has Trimmed Its Discovery C (DISCK) Stake by $383,700; Stock Value Declined; As Legg Mason (LM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowered Position

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc C (DISCK) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 15,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 852,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.67M, down from 867,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 2.42M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 86,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 29,049 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, down from 115,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 526,376 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Cash Position Was $736.1 Million at March 31; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Discloses Potential Settlement Charge From Libya Operations; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON 4Q OPER REV. $785.1M, EST. $761.2M; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason March Net Long-Term Outflows $2.7B; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe; 30/05/2018 – MassMutual Introduces New Target Date Fund Family Subadvised By A Legg Mason-Affiliated Manager That Aims To Help Reduce Market; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July and August 2018

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20,853 shares to 901,633 shares, valued at $51.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 4,072 shares. Ghp Invest Advsr invested in 28,140 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.2% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Sei Invests Company reported 52,628 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Bartlett And Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc reported 1.55% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Numerixs Inv Technologies Incorporated reported 4,800 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0.04% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Quantitative Investment Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 33,100 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability owns 10,025 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.36% or 488,227 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 21,167 shares. Systematic Mngmt Lp owns 500,375 shares.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 25,153 shares to 57,433 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 16,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

