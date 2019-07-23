Staley Capital Advisers Has Raised Schlumberger (SLB) Stake; Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Sellers Increased By 4.68% Their Shorts

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased Schlumberger (SLB) stake by 23.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Staley Capital Advisers Inc acquired 136,517 shares as Schlumberger (SLB)’s stock declined 11.46%. The Staley Capital Advisers Inc holds 712,607 shares with $31.05M value, up from 576,090 last quarter. Schlumberger now has $56.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 9.60M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) had an increase of 4.68% in short interest. GTE’s SI was 2.75 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.68% from 2.63 million shares previously. With 1.40 million avg volume, 2 days are for Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s short sellers to cover GTE’s short positions. The SI to Gran Tierra Energy Inc’s float is 0.87%. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.65. About 912,136 shares traded. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) has declined 34.14% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Loss/Shr $784.00; 20/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Provides February 2018 Production Update and Announces Details for Its 2017 Fourth Quarter and Year End Resu; 10/05/2018 – GRUPO SAN JOSE GSJ.MC – SAN JOSE CONSTRUCTORA WINS CONTRACT TO BUILD MOGAN MALL IN GRAN CANARIA; 03/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Announces Details for Its First Quarter 2018 Webcast; 27/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 4Q Rev $71M; 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Net $5.3M; 18/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5 FROM C$4; 10/05/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 42% TO $64.8 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Entertain Weekly: Exclusive first look at Betty Buckley as Gran’ma in Preacher; 08/03/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Corrects Announcement of Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Ltd accumulated 123,345 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Tompkins Corp has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Daiwa Securities Grp owns 53,996 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Shelter Mutual Ins owns 102,160 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Bourgeon Capital Management Ltd Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 84,292 shares. Farmers & Merchants accumulated 29,471 shares. The California-based World Investors has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bp Public Ltd Co owns 0.3% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 179,000 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.06% or 3.00M shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny, a New York-based fund reported 361,438 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 0.07% or 4,953 shares. Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 77 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associates Ca reported 131,341 shares stake.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of gas and oil properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $633.99 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent , including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. It has a 7.43 P/E ratio.