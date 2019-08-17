Staley Capital Advisers Has Lowered Its United Bankshares (UBSI) Stake; Last Week Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Oasis Petroleum Inc has $14 highest and $400 lowest target. $8.31’s average target is 173.36% above currents $3.04 stock price. Oasis Petroleum Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. Raymond James downgraded Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) on Thursday, August 8 to “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. IFS Securities downgraded Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) rating on Tuesday, April 23. IFS Securities has “Market Perform” rating and $700 target. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $7.5000 New Target: $4.0000 Downgrade

07/08/2019 Broker: Williams Capital Group Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $6.0000 New Target: $5.5000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $7.0000 New Target: $6.0000 Downgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: IFS Securities Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $8.0000 New Target: $7.0000 Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $7 New Target: $6 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $6.5 Maintain

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased United Bankshares (UBSI) stake by 12.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 25,000 shares as United Bankshares (UBSI)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Staley Capital Advisers Inc holds 175,069 shares with $6.35 million value, down from 200,069 last quarter. United Bankshares now has $3.69B valuation. The stock increased 3.69% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 297,292 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 0.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From United Bank of India; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 1-MONTH MCLR BY 15BPS TO 8.25% FROM MAY 14; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.10% END-MARCH VS 20.10% END-DEC; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.1%; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 3-MONTH MCLR BY 10BPS TO 8.40% FROM MAY 14; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 24.10 PCT VS 20.10 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX GROUP 105.26 BLN NAIRA VS 90.64 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NSE WEBSITE; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q LOSS 2.6B RUPEES; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 21.9B RUPEES

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,500 activity. Hagale John E had bought 30,000 shares worth $85,500.

The stock increased 4.83% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.04. About 12.31M shares traded or 4.93% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. The company has market cap of $978.98 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fin Group Inc holds 0% or 9,790 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 289,406 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 99,403 shares. Petrus Trust Communications Lta holds 51,980 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 20,973 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has 3.90M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 46,632 shares. Pitcairn invested in 26,682 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Westpac reported 545,482 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo stated it has 19,500 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 72,400 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group L P holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 68,871 shares. 10,298 are owned by Usca Ria Limited Liability Co. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 4.45M shares. Weiss Multi holds 45,650 shares.

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.25M for 14.15 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Co, Tennessee-based fund reported 650 shares. 9.57M are owned by State Street. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Huntington Comml Bank holds 35,129 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Guggenheim Ltd Llc stated it has 24,115 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 12,634 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs has invested 0.21% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 0.02% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) or 7,900 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 73,317 shares. West Virginia-based City has invested 0.17% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 10,347 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.01% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Burt Wealth accumulated 0.01% or 500 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 16,010 shares.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) stake by 136,517 shares to 712,607 valued at $31.05 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) stake by 5,686 shares and now owns 184,926 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.