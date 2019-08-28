Staley Capital Advisers Has Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position; Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) Shorts Increased By 31.93%

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) stake by 32.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Staley Capital Advisers Inc acquired 1,315 shares as Amazon.Com (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Staley Capital Advisers Inc holds 5,409 shares with $9.63M value, up from 4,094 last quarter. Amazon.Com now has $868.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $6.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1754.84. About 494,472 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime has more than 100m paid members, Bezos reveals; 02/04/2018 – Amazon fell after Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that Amazon was scamming the U.S. Postal Service; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE SAYS THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TO BE STREAMED GLOBALLY DURING THE 2018 & 2019 SEASONS TO OVER 100 MILLION AMAZON PRIME MEMBERS; 18/05/2018 – AMZN: Trump pushed Postmaster General to double Amazon’s rate, W; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Targets PayPal Strategy in Forging Bank Partnerships; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: Trump admin will meet with Amazon, FB, Google and dozens of other companies’ top AI bosses on Thursday at WH; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS WILL INCREASE ANNUAL PRICE OF PRIME FOR U.S. MEMBERS – CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Trump renews Amazon attack, vowing `very serious look’ at business. Speaks to reporters aboard Air; 06/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Acting Chairman Buerkle and Staff Meeting with Representatives from Amazon; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ BOOSTED ARI, AMZN, APO, GOOG, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) had an increase of 31.93% in short interest. UBA’s SI was 495,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 31.93% from 375,200 shares previously. With 100,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)’s short sellers to cover UBA’s short positions. The SI to Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc’s float is 1.69%. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 2,184 shares traded. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has declined 1.55% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c; 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP); 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY; 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $777.45 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 35.95 P/E ratio. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City.

More notable recent Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Urstadt Biddle Properties’s (NYSE:UBA) Share Price Deserve to Gain 10%? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Urstadt Biddle’s Slow-Growing Income Stream Is Overvalued Today – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Put Urstadt Biddle Properties On Your Shopping List – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividends on Class A Common and Common Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16,224 activity. BIDDLE WILLING L had bought 480 shares worth $8,112 on Friday, July 12. Biddle Catherine U also bought $8,112 worth of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 23.08 million shares or 1.71% less from 23.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Ltd Liability Co stated it has 173,272 shares. Ls Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Smithfield holds 115 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 171,814 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Athena Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 197,733 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc holds 52,046 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) or 27,743 shares. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn stated it has 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Private Cap Advsr owns 157,030 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) or 26,143 shares. 37,252 were accumulated by Voya Mngmt Limited Company.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Big Reasons to Buy and Hold Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Cargojet Deal Help Amazon (AMZN) in the Delivery Race? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon launching two Eero subscriptions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 25.29% above currents $1754.84 stock price. Amazon had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated reported 1,368 shares. Newbrook Capital Ltd Partnership reported 29,758 shares stake. Drw Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 145 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amer Assets Inv Management Lc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tybourne Capital Mngmt (Hk) Ltd holds 12.29% or 177,353 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.91% or 592,710 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 1.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Heartland Consultants has invested 1.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 256 are held by Ghp Investment. Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 13,005 shares for 5.07% of their portfolio. Old Dominion holds 1.29% or 1,930 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 338 shares. 3,897 are held by Sheets Smith Wealth.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased Nuance Comm. (NASDAQ:NUAN) stake by 206,800 shares to 975,400 valued at $16.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mcewen Mng Inc (NYSE:MUX) stake by 4.30M shares and now owns 1.60 million shares. Discovery Inc C (NASDAQ:DISCK) was reduced too.