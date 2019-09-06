Staley Capital Advisers Has Lifted Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stake by $2.85 Million; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Lifted Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding by $332,694

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 504.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 55,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 66,445 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464,000, up from 10,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 3.33 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: Strong 1Q Performance Across All Business Segments, Geographies; 26/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY RECOMMENDS SHORT JPY/RUB TO ADD PORTFOLIO RISK; 17/04/2018 – Morgan Sindall Agrees Joint Venture for Hertfordshire Housing; 03/05/2018 – Super Retail Target Lifted 7.1% to A$7.50/Share by Morgan Stanley; 22/03/2018 – CARBINE RESOURCES LTD – RESOLVED TO CEASE ALL PROJECT EXPENDITURE AND STOP ALL WORK ASSOCIATED WITH MOUNT MORGAN PROJECT, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 24/04/2018 – CCI’s Singapore-based executive director of light ends leaving; 20/03/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From Morgan Parker’s `There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyoncé’; 26/03/2018 – NATHAN G. MILLER-INTENDED TO NOMINATE FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS OF DESTINATION MATERNITY, CHRISTOPHER B. MORGAN, MARLA A. RYAN, ANNE-CHARLOTTE WINDAL; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Witness reveals Morgan Freeman granddaughter’s dying words

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by 611.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 55,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 65,135 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 9,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.41. About 1.90M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 20/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL ABOUT 500 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER; 30/05/2018 – DAL: `NO QUESTION’ THAT GLOBAL AIRLINE HOLDING COS WILL DEVELOP; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEEKS DELAY STARTING 2ND MIAMI-HAVANA FLIGHT; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CEO ED BASTIAN COMMENTS DURING INTERVIEW MONDAY; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS ~360 FLIGHTS CANCELLED AT NEW YORK HUBS; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $9.97 BLN VS $9.10 BLN; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 19/04/2018 – FITCH RATES DELTA GUARANTEED REV. BONDS ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Traffic Up 3.7%; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR PRE-TAX MARGIN 6.5 PCT – 7.5 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Med Trust invested 0.17% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Prudential Pcl has invested 0.52% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Friess Ltd Liability reported 361,759 shares stake. New York-based Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.49% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Philadelphia Trust invested in 0.06% or 14,126 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Gmt Capital holds 1.21 million shares. Adage Cap Prtn Gru Limited Liability accumulated 778,549 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.05% or 406,795 shares. First Manhattan has 838 shares. Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.15% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Oakworth Inc holds 0.01% or 1,151 shares. Redwood Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.83% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 800,000 shares. Bowen Hanes & Com reported 73,824 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $324,598 activity.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,196 shares to 42,074 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc Cl A by 28,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,500 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Advisors Inc holds 697,459 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Asset Management One has 706,975 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Intrust Bancorporation Na has 5,828 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Com invested in 28,528 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Bank & Trust Of The West invested in 0.48% or 97,372 shares. Adirondack has 4,532 shares. Lmr Llp invested in 0.04% or 19,320 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 0.09% or 3.63 million shares. 2,469 are held by Parkside Natl Bank Tru. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Tn owns 15,014 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Inc Adv owns 38,085 shares. Davidson Invest Advsrs holds 151,495 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 99.00 million shares. Prelude Capital Management Lc reported 20,281 shares.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 84,463 shares to 12,551 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 51,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,695 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

