Staley Capital Advisers Has Increased Position in Fedex (FDX) by $406,526; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stock Price Declined While Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Lowered Position by $1.25 Million

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 156,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 5.08M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.73 million, down from 5.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $510.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 4.22 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 2,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 28,379 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15M, up from 26,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $161.59. About 1.19M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q REV. $16.5B, EST. $16.17B; 20/03/2018 – CKNW: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning, injuri…; 20/03/2018 – WUSA9: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 22/03/2018 – FedEx Sinks Most in Five Years as Trump Tariffs Stoke Trade Fear; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas, seen linked to others; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – OneJet is adding new routes in aim to capture business travelers for FedEx and other companies; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 15,348 shares to 852,445 shares, valued at $21.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,074 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Adr (NSRGY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,245 are owned by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc holds 0.11% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 909 shares. Cleararc has 0.2% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Heritage Investors Management holds 73,611 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Factory Mutual owns 340,400 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt reported 0.11% stake. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 148,642 were reported by Cannell Peter B. 6,768 are owned by Acg Wealth. North Star Mgmt has 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 639 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,586 shares. Rmb Capital Limited Com owns 1,338 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Harvey Cap has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Family Mngmt Corporation holds 13,118 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Eqis Capital Mngmt has 0.04% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) by 25,000 shares to 995,958 shares, valued at $17.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 64,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 711,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (NYSE:OAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shah Management invested in 0.21% or 50,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 133 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.18M shares. Boston Prtnrs invested in 791,748 shares. 29,513 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. Magnetar Lc has invested 0.03% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Oberweis Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.2% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 518,404 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 170,182 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company reported 230 shares. 1.05 million were reported by Bancshares Of America Corp De. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac owns 1.07 million shares. American Century reported 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Neuberger Berman Limited Company owns 11,962 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs accumulated 0.03% or 12,150 shares.