Staley Capital Advisers Has Cut Position in United Bankshares (UBSI) as Market Valuation Declined; Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Position in Stantec (STN) by $6.79 Million

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in United Bankshares (UBSI) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,069 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 200,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in United Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 271,927 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 5.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 15/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 793.1M PESOS; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – QTR ENDED MARCH 2018 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 26.56 BLN NAIRA VS 25.47 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS 13.85 BLN RUPEES VS 10.59 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS SAYS GOT 26.34 BLN RUPEES IN EQUITY CAPITAL FROM CENTRAL GOVT; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 793.1 MLN PESOS VS 648.5 MLN PESOS; 17/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA CFO NWAGHODOH COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 3-MONTH MCLR BY 10BPS TO 8.40% FROM MAY 14; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 16.49 PCT VS 11.96 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 1-MONTH MCLR BY 15BPS TO 8.25% FROM MAY 14; 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA GRANTED BANKING LICENSE FOR UK UNIT

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (STN) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 295,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.42M, down from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Stantec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.94. About 10,299 shares traded. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 4.88% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 27/03/2018 – Stantec Acquires ESI Consulting; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Net C$36.8M; 15/05/2018 – Stantec to Work with Western Michigan University to Transform Main Campus South Neighborhood; 23/05/2018 – Stantec Tower Reaches New Heights as Edmonton’s Tallest Tower; 19/03/2018 – Stantec Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Norwest; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q EBITDA C$90.3M; 26/04/2018 – STANTEC INC – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW FOR MWH CONSTRUCTORS, STANTEC TREATMENT AND SLAYDEN; 08/05/2018 – Stantec Selected to Design Hampstead Bypass and US 17 Improvements in Hampstead in New Hanover and Pender Counties, North; 27/03/2018 – STANTEC BUYS ESI CONSULTING; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC ENERGY SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY NORWEST; NO TERMS

Analysts await Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.32 per share. STN’s profit will be $49.16M for 13.60 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Stantec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold STN shares while 33 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 73.22 million shares or 0.08% less from 73.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Ltd accumulated 431,655 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.12% or 589,397 shares in its portfolio. 4.42M were accumulated by Franklin. Mackenzie Financial Corp invested in 11.25 million shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 13,417 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 208,470 shares. Cibc Markets has 93,634 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Grandeur Peak Global Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 3.97% or 1.48 million shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.6% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Cardinal invested in 700 shares. Luminus Mgmt Llc holds 2.54M shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 9,324 shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Mawer Investment Mngmt Limited has invested 0.28% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 234,310 shares to 1.97M shares, valued at $274.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) by 31,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.26M for 14.84 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Comm. (NYSE:VZ) by 7,986 shares to 398,657 shares, valued at $23.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet C.