Staley Capital Advisers Has Cut Nuance Comm. (NUAN) Stake by $2.54 Million; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Maple Capital Management Has Cut Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Nuance Comm. (NUAN) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 169,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 806,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.88M, down from 975,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nuance Comm. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.31. About 3.88 million shares traded or 110.32% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 87.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 79,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 11,526 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $877,000, down from 91,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $78.44. About 3.16M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to end Qualcomm pursuit; 13/03/2018 – The Morning Ledger: Trump Blocks Qualcomm Deal on Security Concerns; 16/03/2018 – RCR Wireless: With Broadcom out of the picture, Qualcomm reportedly courting buyout; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s sudden Broadcom-Qualcomm ruling could put a serious chill on cross-border M&A; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Begins Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only; 29/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Beijing tech conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup looks to delay the initial public offering for its mobile chip unit to the end of 2019, according to people familiar with the matter; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 18/05/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf told CNBC in April that broader trade tensions between the two tech-heavy countries were stalling the deal; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held March 23

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Site Centers Corp by 120,849 shares to 707,539 shares, valued at $9.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 104,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 817,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nuance Announces the Right to Convert its Convertible Debentures – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nuance Selects Industry Veteran Sanjay Dhawan to Lead Automotive Business – GlobeNewswire” published on June 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Nuance to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on August 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nuance Communications (NUAN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold NUAN shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 234.85 million shares or 10.23% less from 261.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Ltd Co invested in 16,597 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 0.01% or 1.69 million shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability accumulated 34,156 shares. Moreover, Pnc Finance Service Incorporated has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). M&T Comml Bank Corp reported 22,236 shares. Alberta Management has 14,800 shares. Rgm Cap Ltd Liability holds 6.93% or 6.02M shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated holds 1.84M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mesirow Investment Mngmt holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 527,870 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 9,230 were accumulated by Twin Tree Ltd Partnership. Comerica Bancorp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 461,557 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 34,029 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $48.54M for 25.46 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World Markets invested 0.4% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.37% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 287,631 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Lc has 17,177 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Jacobs & Company Ca reported 1.39% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Heritage Investors Management reported 33,093 shares stake. Atlantic Union Bancshares Corp has invested 0.87% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De holds 0.76% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 17,224 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Service Inc reported 80 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co holds 0.21% or 691,568 shares. Miles Capital reported 0.76% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 762,437 are held by Smead Cap. Deprince Race And Zollo has invested 0.43% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Old Dominion Capital Mgmt owns 1.37% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 51,929 shares. Hexavest Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 439 shares. Cadence Bancorporation Na has 0.1% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.65M for 35.65 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Qualcomm, Formula Systems (1985) and Vishay Intertechnology – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. set to grant another Huawei extension – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm: 3 Reasons To Buy Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Qualcomm’s Stock May Surge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $445.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,343 shares to 37,151 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).