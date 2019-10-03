Staley Capital Advisers Has Cut Nuance Comm. (NUAN) Position; Aew Capital Management LP Has Lowered By $6.56 Million Its Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Position

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased Nuance Comm. (NUAN) stake by 17.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 169,100 shares as Nuance Comm. (NUAN)’s stock declined 1.01%. The Staley Capital Advisers Inc holds 806,300 shares with $12.88M value, down from 975,400 last quarter. Nuance Comm. now has $4.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 1.43M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video

Aew Capital Management LP decreased Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) stake by 7.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aew Capital Management LP sold 364,600 shares as Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)’s stock declined 10.73%. The Aew Capital Management LP holds 4.65 million shares with $84.78 million value, down from 5.02M last quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc now has $12.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 2.64M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 12/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $2 BLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Min; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $48.54M for 21.34 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nuance Communications has $22 highest and $1500 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 27.50% above currents $14.51 stock price. Nuance Communications had 3 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) rating on Monday, September 23. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $1500 target. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold NUAN shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 234.85 million shares or 10.23% less from 261.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reported 15,652 shares. Marathon Capital Mgmt invested in 21,900 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Victory Cap Mgmt accumulated 16.95 million shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Ameriprise Financial owns 0.12% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 16.42M shares. Menta Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.25% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Td Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 473 shares. Wade G W & Inc stated it has 119,404 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Prudential Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.01% stake. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsr Lp has invested 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 1.38M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.36% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 12,769 were reported by Panagora Asset Management. Essex Management Communication Llc reported 99,436 shares.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) stake by 3,800 shares to 662,181 valued at $104.19 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) stake by 104,583 shares and now owns 817,190 shares. Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) was raised too.

Aew Capital Management LP increased Invitation Homes Inc stake by 1.78 million shares to 3.52 million valued at $93.99 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) stake by 121,000 shares and now owns 1.72M shares. Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) was raised too.

Analysts await Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 8.11% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.37 per share. HST’s profit will be $248.24M for 12.13 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.85% negative EPS growth.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4,729 activity. The insider LENTZ MICHAEL E bought $4,729.