Staley Capital Advisers Has Cut Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $320,036; American Financial Group Continues to Hold Stake in Berkley W R (WRB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 4,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 897,422 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.27 million, down from 901,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $77.67. About 662,025 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS TENDERED ABOUT $177.1M OF FOUR SERIES NOTES; 09/03/2018 – In Letter to Congress, Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Warned by U.S. of Possible Trump Veto Over Qualcomm Bid; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm comes under pressure on legal disputes; 06/03/2018 – Government Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 58,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 175,500 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.57M, up from 117,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $72.34. About 16,543 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 209,127 shares to 261,604 shares, valued at $14.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ellington Financial Inc by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51M shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.57 million for 35.30 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap (VO) by 2,490 shares to 7,748 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Motors (NYSE:GM) by 8,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB).