Staley Capital Advisers Has Cut Its Holding in Tetra Tech (TTEK) by $468,000 as Shares Rose; As Kemet (KEM) Stock Rose, Zpr Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $558,558

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) by 21.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 21,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, down from 27,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $83.7. About 187,307 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 31,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 37,854 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $712,000, down from 68,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 7.15% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 2.78M shares traded or 148.48% up from the average. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $49.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 11,768 shares to 31,048 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atkore Intl Group Inc by 15,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold KEM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 44.92 million shares or 0.53% more from 44.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brant Point Invest Llc has 0.45% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 245,448 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 175,103 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 12,204 shares. Raging Mngmt Lc invested 3.01% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). 39,185 were reported by State Teachers Retirement Sys. Atria Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 21,346 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated invested in 92,793 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 0.02% or 84,200 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 3,291 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nokomis Cap Limited Company stated it has 1.59M shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 100,088 shares stake. New Jersey-based Prudential Finance has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM).

Analysts await KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. KEM’s profit will be $37.39M for 7.85 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by KEMET Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TTEK’s profit will be $45.90M for 24.91 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Tetra Tech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 15,015 shares to 43,394 shares, valued at $7.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Motors (NYSE:GM) by 8,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Emerg. Markets Etf (VWO).

