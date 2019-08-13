Staley Capital Advisers Has Cut Holding in Mcewen Mng (MUX) as Market Value Rose; Vmware (VMW) Shareholder Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Cut Holding as Shares Declined

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Mcewen Mng Inc (MUX) by 72.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 4.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.70% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, down from 5.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Mcewen Mng Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $671.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.87% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $1.855. About 3.92M shares traded or 28.17% up from the average. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has declined 24.78% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MUX News: 30/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Black Fox Exploration News; 24/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Short-Interest Ratio Rises 52% to 29 Days; 25/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Proposed Issue of Notes; 01/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING 1Q LOSS/SHR 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 0.5C (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – MCEWEN ANNOUNCES POTENTIAL NEW SOURCE OF REVENUE AT BLACK FOX; 30/04/2018 – MCEWEN MINING COMPLETED 42,400M EXPLORATION DRILLING IN 1Q; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING INC – INTENDS TO ISSUE UP TO US$50 MLN IN SENIOR SECURED NOTES TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION GOLD BAR MINE IN NEVADA; 18/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – McEwen Mining 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 18/04/2018 McEwen Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 37.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 11,604 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 18,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $158.39. About 796,608 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Transformation; 17/05/2018 – DELL: SALE TO THIRD PARTY OF DELL OR VMWARE NOT CONSIDERED; 17/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: Late night scoop: Carl Icahn takes medium-sized stake in VMware. Could it be Icahn vs Dell 2.0?; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware is ‘sizable,’ worth ‘hundreds of millions’; 18/05/2018 – DELL HAS STARTED TALKING TO HOLDERS OF ITS VMWARE TRACKING STOCK TO GAUGE INTEREST IN A MERGER WITH VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 17/04/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware, sources sa; 04/04/2018 – ClearSky Data Partners with Faction to Deliver on-Demand Disaster Recovery (DR) with VMware; 07/03/2018 – With VMware Cloud on AWS Certification, SHI Further Expands Cloud Competency; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 29/05/2018 – RoundTower Wins VMware Americas Solution Provider Partner of the Year

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 136,265 shares to 815,059 shares, valued at $43.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) by 27,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 22,339 shares to 176,365 shares, valued at $8.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 12,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59M for 34.43 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.