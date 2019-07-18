Staley Capital Advisers Has Boosted J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) Position; Shareholder Sectoral Asset Management Has Raised Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Holding

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 8,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 470,106 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.59 million, up from 461,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $114.76. About 3.95M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – ENGIE IS SAID TO HIRE JP MORGAN FOR SALE OF GERMAN ASSETS: RTRS; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Has Cut Exposure to Gun Industry; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – ET Energyworld: Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- APPOINTED MORGAN STANLEY & CO., J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR OFFERING; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan sued over fees for cryptocurrency purchases; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 57,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 269,396 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55 million, up from 211,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $42.3. About 63,208 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $190,250 activity. $30.37M worth of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) was bought by CELGENE CORP /DE/.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intec Pharma Ltd Jer by 297,175 shares to 809,000 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,951 shares, and cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmacuetcl (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 69,947 are held by Putnam Invests Ltd. Qvt LP has 2.24% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 190,977 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 0% or 9,298 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 166,523 shares. State Street holds 1.84 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 6,000 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 59 shares. 840 are owned by Smith Asset Group Inc L P. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 5,323 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Prelude Cap Management Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 3,109 shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 58,384 shares. Proshare Ltd holds 22,291 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Neville Rodie Shaw has 0.21% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million. 13,341 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.40 million were sold by Beer Lori A. CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Co holds 1.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 26,820 shares. Sandhill Capital Prtn Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brighton Jones Limited Liability holds 0.41% or 33,461 shares. Osborne Prns Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 183,594 shares or 3.63% of all its holdings. Capstone Advsrs Lc owns 92,473 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Com invested in 83,288 shares. Focused Investors Limited Liability Company reported 969,600 shares. Spc Finance has invested 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 101,573 are held by Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.46% or 74,688 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb Williams stated it has 74,598 shares. North Star reported 253,203 shares or 2.99% of all its holdings. Eagle Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 19,897 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.78% or 16,807 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Com holds 0.27% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.53 million shares.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) by 14,969 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $44.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 15,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 852,445 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF).