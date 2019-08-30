Staley Capital Advisers Has Boosted By $5.87 Million Its Schlumberger (SLB) Position; Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust (DUC) Sentiment Is 1.3

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased Schlumberger (SLB) stake by 23.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Staley Capital Advisers Inc acquired 136,517 shares as Schlumberger (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Staley Capital Advisers Inc holds 712,607 shares with $31.05 million value, up from 576,090 last quarter. Schlumberger now has $44.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 12.55M shares traded or 21.13% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust Inc (DUC) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 13 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 10 cut down and sold positions in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 15.02 million shares, up from 10.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 5 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The company has market cap of $245.80 million. The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co. It has a 18.24 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets.

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 1.90M shares traded or 2465.26% up from the average. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (DUC) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. for 4.47 million shares. Bulldog Investors Llc owns 271,878 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 1.01% invested in the company for 3.70 million shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.71% in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 58,281 shares.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased Qurate Retail Inc. Qvc Group stake by 107,000 shares to 1.00 million valued at $15.98 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 46,308 shares and now owns 523,031 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

