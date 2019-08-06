Staley Capital Advisers Decreased United Bankshares (UBSI) Position; Nelnet (NNI) Sellers Decreased By 5.2% Their Shorts

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased United Bankshares (UBSI) stake by 12.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 25,000 shares as United Bankshares (UBSI)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Staley Capital Advisers Inc holds 175,069 shares with $6.35 million value, down from 200,069 last quarter. United Bankshares now has $3.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 175,513 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 0.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q LOSS 2.6B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION ON FOUR AT-1 BONDS; 21/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 797.7M PESOS; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From United Bank of India; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 53.55 BLN NAIRA VS 51.59 BLN NAIRA; 03/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – TO CONSIDER RAISING CAPITAL NOT EXCEEDING 15 BLN RUPEES IN ONE OR MORE TRANCHES BY QIP, PUBLIC ISSUE OR RIGHTS ISSUE; 30/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – APPROVED DECLARATION OF CASH DIVIDENDS OF 1.60 PESOS PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – UNITED BANK 1Q EPS 2.28 RUPEES; EST. 5.03 RUPEES; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 13.8B RUPEES; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 21.88 BLN RUPEES VS 23.52 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Nelnet Inc (NYSE:NNI) had a decrease of 5.2% in short interest. NNI’s SI was 276,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.2% from 292,100 shares previously. With 64,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Nelnet Inc (NYSE:NNI)’s short sellers to cover NNI’s short positions. The SI to Nelnet Inc’s float is 1.46%. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $62.06. About 24,318 shares traded. Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) has risen 7.53% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NNI News: 23/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2010-2; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trusts 2015-1; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2016-1; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2017-1; 08/05/2018 – Nelnet 1Q Adj EPS $1.67; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2004-4; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2010-1; 08/05/2018 – Nelnet 1Q EPS $2.78; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2013-5

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Nelnet, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 12.98 million shares or 4.10% less from 13.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Seizert Ltd has 0.08% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) for 34,079 shares. James Invest Rech invested in 0.19% or 53,104 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 73,305 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 14,692 shares. Vanguard Inc owns 0% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) for 1.62M shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 37,400 shares. United Automobile Association has invested 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) for 4,177 shares. Aperio Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 1,533 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Manufacturers Life Communication The holds 0% or 12,622 shares. Federated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 431 shares. Prescott Grp Inc Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.27% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) or 24,134 shares.

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related services and products, and student loan asset management services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.47 billion. The companyÂ’s Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for the companyÂ’s student loan portfolio and for third-party clients. It has a 16.26 P/E ratio. This segment also provides software and data center, borrower and loan updates, default aversion tracking, claim processing, and post-default collection services for guarantee agencies; and contact center solutions, as well as licenses student loan servicing software to third-party student loan holders and servicers.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased Vanguard Dev. Markets Etf (VEA) stake by 38,400 shares to 280,024 valued at $11.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Verizon Comm. (NYSE:VZ) stake by 7,986 shares and now owns 398,657 shares. Dowdupont was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,112 are held by Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech. Heartland Advsr holds 437,055 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Ameritas has invested 0.1% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Automobile Association reported 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Macroview Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 149 shares. Bessemer reported 3,807 shares stake. New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 110,897 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 99,214 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.07% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Us Natl Bank De holds 21,336 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 36,400 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt accumulated 27,151 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 0.01% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Charles Schwab owns 757,747 shares.