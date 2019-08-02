Staley Capital Advisers Decreased Its Stake in Intel (INTC) by $2.45 Million; Cwh Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Borgwarner (BWA) by $1.24 Million

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 46,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 523,031 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.09M, down from 569,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $48.72. About 9.88M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE NEWSER ON RUSSIA HACK FINDINGS: LIVE; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver Al Appliance; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 07/03/2018 – ASMI: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: INTEL CHIEF TO TALK WITH VISITING IRAQI OFFICIAL TODAY; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “MAINTAINING A SOURCE ENB CONNECTION DURING HANDOVER” (CHINESE, AMERICAN; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $35.41. About 473,757 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $237.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 410,780 shares to 372,813 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 65,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,614 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Dev. Markets Etf (VEA) by 38,400 shares to 280,024 shares, valued at $11.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 136,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 712,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

