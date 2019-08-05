Staley Capital Advisers Cut Its General Motors (GM) Holding; Cerus (CERS) Has 1.29 Sentiment

Cerus Corp (CERS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 63 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 49 decreased and sold positions in Cerus Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 77.77 million shares, up from 74.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cerus Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 38 Increased: 38 New Position: 25.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased General Motors (GM) stake by 1.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 14,969 shares as General Motors (GM)’s stock rose 4.10%. The Staley Capital Advisers Inc holds 1.19 million shares with $44.25M value, down from 1.21 million last quarter. General Motors now has $55.85B valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 8.22M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 06/03/2018 – Uber’s self-driving trucks haul cargo on Arizona highways; 02/04/2018 – GM KOREA PROPOSES SUSPENDING SECOND SHIFT AT NO.2 PLANT IN BUPYEONG – INTERNAL UNION LETTER; 03/05/2018 – IGNORE:PROPOSED PACT IN GM IGNITION SWITCH SUIT REPORTED APR 26; 12/04/2018 – EVgo to build fast charging network for GM’s Maven unit; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to GMF Floorplan Owner Revolving Trust, Series 2018-1 Notes; 06/03/2018 – Comment: GM plant closure threat serves as warning for Seoul; 09/04/2018 – Enel to Sell Power From Its First Wind Farm in U.S. State of Illinois to Bloomberg and General Motors; 13/03/2018 – GM Plans Airbnb-Type Program for Cars (Video); 09/03/2018 – Nick Eardley: Scottish Government sources say document confirms power grab in significant areas like agriculture, fisheries, GM; 04/04/2018 – General Motors: Believe U.S., China Value a Vibrant Auto Industry

Lesa Sroufe & Co holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation for 509,895 shares. Elk Creek Partners Llc owns 5.74 million shares or 2.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Millrace Asset Group Inc. has 1.77% invested in the company for 336,358 shares. The New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.95% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 483,468 shares.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. The company has market cap of $693.32 million. The Company’s INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion.

Among 4 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

