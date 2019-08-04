Staley Capital Advisers Cut Its Discovery C (DISCK) Holding by $383,700; Dillon & Associates Raised Its Stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by $713,834 as Share Value Rose

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 5,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 50,052 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, up from 45,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $153.13. About 347,177 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc C (DISCK) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 15,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 852,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.67 million, down from 867,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $27.32. About 2.28M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet C by 460 shares to 32,900 shares, valued at $38.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) by 5,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Dev. Markets Etf (VEA).

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 104.55% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCK’s profit will be $727.53M for 5.06 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 55.17% EPS growth.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,215 shares to 50,192 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.