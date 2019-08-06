Staley Capital Advisers Boosted Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Stake; Citizens Holding Co (CIZN)’s Sentiment Is 0.75

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased Walt Disney Co. (DIS) stake by 66.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Staley Capital Advisers Inc acquired 7,535 shares as Walt Disney Co. (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Staley Capital Advisers Inc holds 18,792 shares with $2.09 million value, up from 11,257 last quarter. Walt Disney Co. now has $253.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 10.15 million shares traded or 16.52% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch

Citizens Holding Co (CIZN) investors sentiment is 0.75 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is flat, as only 3 funds opened new and increased positions, while 4 decreased and sold their equity positions in Citizens Holding Co. The funds in our database reported: 260,665 shares, up from 259,013 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Citizens Holding Co in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 0.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding firm for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services and products in Mississippi, the United States. The company has market cap of $99.96 million. The firm offers demand deposits, and savings and time deposit accounts. It has a 17.25 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises secured and unsecured loans; letters of credit; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; real estate loans, including single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans.

Acg Wealth holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Citizens Holding Company for 66,575 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors owns 6,580 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 10,348 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 14,193 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, February 7 with “Market Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, April 10. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $140 target. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Friday, April 12. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $137 target. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating.

