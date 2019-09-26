Staley Capital Advisers Boosted Verizon Comm. (VZ) Position; Last Week Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Coverage

Among 12 analysts covering Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Domino’s Pizza has $32500 highest and $240 lowest target. $284.75’s average target is 19.58% above currents $238.12 stock price. Domino’s Pizza had 26 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Stephens. The stock of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, September 3. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, May 8. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, April 30. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Bank of America. As per Wednesday, September 4, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. See Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) latest ratings:

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased Verizon Comm. (VZ) stake by 2.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Staley Capital Advisers Inc acquired 11,224 shares as Verizon Comm. (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Staley Capital Advisers Inc holds 409,881 shares with $23.42M value, up from 398,657 last quarter. Verizon Comm. now has $250.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $60.49. About 2.95 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Verizon Communications vs. Coca-Cola – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: 5G On The Horizon Of Flattish Capital Intensity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) stake by 6,000 shares to 21,941 valued at $1.72M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vaneck Vectors Oil Service Etf stake by 38,200 shares and now owns 11,300 shares. Worldpay Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.97% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Narwhal Capital Management reported 1.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 7,132 are owned by Winch Advisory Services Ltd Llc. Bonness Entertainment Incorporated owns 36,887 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech Inc has 0.37% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mitsubishi Ufj reported 5,180 shares. Markston Ltd Liability Corp has 860 shares. Telos Mngmt has invested 1.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 14,032 shares. Swedbank stated it has 0.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 1.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Uss Invest Limited has 176,324 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters reported 30,000 shares. Papp L Roy & Associates stated it has 6,952 shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 17,180 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.82 billion. It operates through three divisions: Domestic Stores, Supply Chain, and International Franchise. It has a 26.57 P/E ratio. The firm offers pizzas under the DominoÂ’s Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised DominoÂ’s Pizza stores.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold Domino's Pizza, Inc. shares while 134 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 2.44% less from 38.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). First Mercantile Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). State Street Corp stated it has 1.35 million shares. Captrust Advisors accumulated 51 shares. Ferguson Wellman has 2,050 shares. Moreover, Baskin Financial Inc has 2.22% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.06% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Sunbelt Secs Incorporated owns 1,368 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Natl Pension Service invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Meeder Asset stated it has 495 shares. Marsico Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 17,343 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.34% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 38 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 199,185 shares.