Stage Stores Inc. (SSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI) and Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Apparel Stores. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stage Stores Inc. 1 0.02 N/A -3.66 0.00 Nordstrom Inc. 36 0.35 N/A 3.06 10.81

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stage Stores Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -11.4% Nordstrom Inc. 0.00% 53.2% 6%

Risk & Volatility

Stage Stores Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.17. Competitively, Nordstrom Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

Stage Stores Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Nordstrom Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Stage Stores Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nordstrom Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stage Stores Inc. and Nordstrom Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stage Stores Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nordstrom Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Nordstrom Inc. is $42.4, which is potential 21.84% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.2% of Stage Stores Inc. shares and 65.7% of Nordstrom Inc. shares. About 13.4% of Stage Stores Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4% of Nordstrom Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stage Stores Inc. 0% -6.89% -31.13% -18.52% -65.89% -1.35% Nordstrom Inc. 10.29% 5.14% -17.94% -27.04% -36.92% -28.96%

For the past year Stage Stores Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Nordstrom Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Nordstrom Inc. beats Stage Stores Inc.

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program. As of September 27, 2017, it operated 792 specialty department stores in 42 states under the BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE names; 58 GORDMANS off-price stores; and stage.com, an e-commerce Website. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion specialty retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name. The Credit segment provides access to various payment products and services, including a Nordstrom-branded private label card, two Nordstrom-branded Visa credit cards, and a debit card. As of October 12, 2017, the company operated 360 stores in 40 states, including 122 full-line stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; 227 Nordstrom Rack stores; 2 Jeffrey boutiques; and 2 clearance stores. Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Seattle, Washington.