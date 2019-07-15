Stage Stores Inc. (SSI) and J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI) and J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stage Stores Inc. 1 0.01 N/A -3.13 0.00 J.Jill Inc. 4 0.14 N/A 0.69 6.67

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stage Stores Inc. and J.Jill Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stage Stores Inc. and J.Jill Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stage Stores Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -10.4% J.Jill Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 5%

Liquidity

Stage Stores Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, J.Jill Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Stage Stores Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than J.Jill Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stage Stores Inc. and J.Jill Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 86.1% respectively. 9.2% are Stage Stores Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, J.Jill Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stage Stores Inc. 0% -0.93% -5.36% -39.43% -60.45% 43.24% J.Jill Inc. -11% -10.14% -5.28% 1.36% -1.19% 3.07%

For the past year Stage Stores Inc. was more bullish than J.Jill Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors J.Jill Inc. beats Stage Stores Inc.

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program. As of September 27, 2017, it operated 792 specialty department stores in 42 states under the BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE names; 58 GORDMANS off-price stores; and stage.com, an e-commerce Website. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Houston, Texas.

J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petite, and women. Its customers include women in 40-65 age range. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalog. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 275 stores in 43 states. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.