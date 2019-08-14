Stage Stores Inc. (SSI) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Apparel Stores company, Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stage Stores Inc. has 45.2% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 74.54% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Stage Stores Inc. has 13.4% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.31% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Stage Stores Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stage Stores Inc. 0.00% -40.80% -11.40% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Stage Stores Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Stage Stores Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Stage Stores Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stage Stores Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 3.20 2.62 2.42

The competitors have a potential upside of 73.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Stage Stores Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stage Stores Inc. 0% -6.89% -31.13% -18.52% -65.89% -1.35% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year Stage Stores Inc. had bearish trend while Stage Stores Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Stage Stores Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Stage Stores Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.43 and has 0.57 Quick Ratio. Stage Stores Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stage Stores Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Stage Stores Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.17. Competitively, Stage Stores Inc.’s competitors are 11.57% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Dividends

Stage Stores Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Stage Stores Inc.’s rivals beat Stage Stores Inc.

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program. As of September 27, 2017, it operated 792 specialty department stores in 42 states under the BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE names; 58 GORDMANS off-price stores; and stage.com, an e-commerce Website. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Houston, Texas.