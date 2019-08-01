Stage Stores Inc. (SSI) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Apparel Stores company, Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of Stage Stores Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.54% of all Apparel Stores’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Stage Stores Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.31% of all Apparel Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Stage Stores Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stage Stores Inc. 0.00% -40.80% -11.40% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Stage Stores Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Stage Stores Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Stage Stores Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stage Stores Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 3.20 2.75 2.39

The rivals have a potential upside of 72.55%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Stage Stores Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stage Stores Inc. 0% -6.89% -31.13% -18.52% -65.89% -1.35% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year Stage Stores Inc. has -1.35% weaker performance while Stage Stores Inc.’s peers have 22.00% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stage Stores Inc. are 2 and 0.2. Competitively, Stage Stores Inc.’s rivals have 1.43 and 0.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stage Stores Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stage Stores Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Stage Stores Inc. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Stage Stores Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.88 which is 11.57% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Stage Stores Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Stage Stores Inc.’s peers beat Stage Stores Inc.

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program. As of September 27, 2017, it operated 792 specialty department stores in 42 states under the BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE names; 58 GORDMANS off-price stores; and stage.com, an e-commerce Website. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Houston, Texas.