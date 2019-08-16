Stage Stores Inc. (SSI) and Ascena Retail Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) Comparison side by side

Both Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI) and Ascena Retail Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) are each other’s competitor in the Apparel Stores industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stage Stores Inc. 1 0.01 N/A -3.66 0.00 Ascena Retail Group Inc. 1 0.01 N/A -1.74 0.00

Demonstrates Stage Stores Inc. and Ascena Retail Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Stage Stores Inc. and Ascena Retail Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stage Stores Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -11.4% Ascena Retail Group Inc. 0.00% -41.5% -8.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.17 shows that Stage Stores Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ascena Retail Group Inc.’s 9.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Stage Stores Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Ascena Retail Group Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Stage Stores Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ascena Retail Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Stage Stores Inc. and Ascena Retail Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stage Stores Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ascena Retail Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Ascena Retail Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $2.5, with potential upside of 941.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.2% of Stage Stores Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.5% of Ascena Retail Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% are Stage Stores Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.2% are Ascena Retail Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stage Stores Inc. 0% -6.89% -31.13% -18.52% -65.89% -1.35% Ascena Retail Group Inc. -3.43% -21.96% -62.36% -81.72% -87.42% -82.3%

For the past year Stage Stores Inc. has stronger performance than Ascena Retail Group Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Ascena Retail Group Inc. beats Stage Stores Inc.

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program. As of September 27, 2017, it operated 792 specialty department stores in 42 states under the BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE names; 58 GORDMANS off-price stores; and stage.com, an e-commerce Website. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel. The company also offers casual clothing, career wear, dressy apparel, and active wear, as well as special occasion and classic apparel. Its principal brands comprise Ann Taylor, LOFT, maurices, dressbarn, Lane Bryant, Catherines, and Justice brands. As of July 29, 2017, the company operated approximately 4,800 stores. It also offers its products through its Websites, including anntaylor.com, LOFT.com, louandgrey.com, shopjustice.com, lanebryant.com, maurices.com, dressbarn.com, and catherines.com. The company was formerly known as Dress Barn, Inc. and changed its name to Ascena Retail Group, Inc. in January 2011. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.