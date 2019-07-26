STAG Industrial (STAG) to pay $0.12 on Sep 16, 2019; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Lifted Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holding

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) stake by 10.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired 70,827 shares as Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL)’s stock declined 29.66%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 740,291 shares with $18.89M value, up from 669,464 last quarter. Grupo Financiero Galicia S A now has $4.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.97. About 790,302 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA

STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) is expected to pay $0.12 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:STAG) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. STAG Industrial Inc’s current price of $30.01 translates into 0.40% yield. STAG Industrial Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 944,537 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 13.35% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.77 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 48.96 P/E ratio. It focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States.

More notable recent STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.4% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “STAG Industrial Closes New $200 Million Unsecured Term Loan – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Global Self Storage: A Nanocap REIT That’s Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold STAG Industrial, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Inc has invested 1.79% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Blair William And Company Il invested in 21,500 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T Bankshares Corp holds 0% or 7,580 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 53,074 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Vanguard Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 1.39M shares. Pitcairn Company reported 9,822 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv invested in 0.01% or 160,572 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 67,950 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 24,023 shares stake. Bailard, California-based fund reported 7,100 shares. Zimmer Prns L P accumulated 4.50 million shares. Farmers Merchants Invs stated it has 315 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 10,000 shares to 25,000 valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 70,000 shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.