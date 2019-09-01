STAG Industrial (STAG) to pay $0.12 on Oct 15, 2019; Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:STAG) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. STAG Industrial Inc’s current price of $29.08 translates into 0.41% yield. STAG Industrial Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 709,115 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018

Among 6 analysts covering Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zimmer Biomet Holdings has $15800 highest and $117 lowest target. $140’s average target is 0.57% above currents $139.2 stock price. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had 15 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, March 25. Barclays Capital maintained Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) on Monday, April 15 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ZBH in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) on Tuesday, July 30 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. The rating was upgraded by Evercore on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform”. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. See Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $146.0000 New Target: $158.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $117.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Upgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $143.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Baird New Target: $132.0000 154.0000

20/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $120 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bernstein

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

The stock increased 0.74% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $139.2. About 1.03M shares traded. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has risen 6.81% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBH News: 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM B-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM; 26/04/2018 – ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN 27.5% – 28.5%; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 02/04/2018 – ZIMMER BIOMET: FDA CLEARANCE OF COMPREHENSIVE® AUGMENTED; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN LPS-FLEX PRECOAT FEMORAL SIZE E-LT This device is indicated for patients with severe knee; 11/04/2018 – Speaking about Lyft’s new subscription plans, Zimmer said the move was made in an attempt to “help change user behavior” by providing a full alternative to car ownership; 11/04/2018 – In the wake of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Capitol Hill, Lyft President John Zimmer chimed in on the subject of user privacy; 22/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Announces 510(k) Clearance for Zyston® Strut Open Titanium lnterbody Spacer System; 28/03/2018 – ZBH STUDY VALIDATES MOBI-C FOR CERVICAL TOTAL DISC REPLACEMENT

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $28.58 billion. It operates through four divisions: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic , and Dental. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.64 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 47.99 P/E ratio. It focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States.

