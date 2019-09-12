STAG Industrial (STAG) to pay $0.12 on Oct 15, 2019; Wedgewood Partners Lowered Tractor Supply Comp (TSCO) Holding By $15.49 Million

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased Tractor Supply Comp (TSCO) stake by 16.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 143,425 shares as Tractor Supply Comp (TSCO)’s stock rose 7.76%. The Wedgewood Partners Inc holds 746,837 shares with $81.26 million value, down from 890,262 last quarter. Tractor Supply Comp now has $12.09B valuation. The stock decreased 2.39% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $103.85. About 844,800 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors

STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:STAG) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. STAG Industrial Inc’s current price of $29.62 translates into 0.40% yield. STAG Industrial Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 976,317 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.78 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 48.88 P/E ratio. It focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold STAG Industrial, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 109.14 million shares or 10.98% more from 98.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teachers Ins & Annuity Association Of America, New York-based fund reported 45,581 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Com reported 260,356 shares. Moreover, Cbre Clarion has 0.61% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 952,937 shares. Stevens Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 8,507 shares. Sei Investments Communication holds 161,730 shares. Wespac Limited holds 0.94% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) or 41,786 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Limited has 0% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 44,951 shares. Westpac Corporation stated it has 76,720 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp, New York-based fund reported 510 shares. Zimmer Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 1,450 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.02% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.03% or 864,738 shares.

More notable recent STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Be Disappointed With Their 31% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About STAG Industrial, Inc.’s (NYSE:STAG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Interested In STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.4% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tractor Supply has $12500 highest and $96 lowest target. $118.40’s average target is 14.01% above currents $103.85 stock price. Tractor Supply had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, April 26. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TSCO in report on Tuesday, July 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 16. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Virginia-based Yorktown Mngmt And Inc has invested 0.14% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Principal Financial Group holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 193,902 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Td Asset Mngmt invested in 36,781 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 166,500 shares. Df Dent has 12,609 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 9,720 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia accumulated 20,634 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has 913,951 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Company has 24,800 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Landscape Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 25,359 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Ifrah Fincl Inc accumulated 9,280 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp stated it has 18,882 shares. Sei Investments reported 0.03% stake.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $122.24 million for 24.73 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SFE, SPOT, TSCO – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Tractor Supply (TSCO) Down 13.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of TSCO April 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply Banks on ONETractor Strategy, Stock Up 28% – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.