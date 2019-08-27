STAG Industrial (STAG) to pay $0.12 on Oct 15, 2019; Shorts at Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Lowered By 11%

STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:STAG) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. STAG Industrial Inc’s current price of $28.48 translates into 0.42% yield. STAG Industrial Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $28.48. About 489,164 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) had a decrease of 11% in short interest. MMI’s SI was 755,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11% from 849,000 shares previously. With 223,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)’s short sellers to cover MMI’s short positions. The SI to Marcus & Millichap Inc’s float is 3.37%. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $34.13. About 88,365 shares traded. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) has declined 16.92% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MMI News: 07/03/2018 Marcus & Millichap Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 14; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q Rev $202.8M; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 1Q Rev $174.5M; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC – RESULTS INCLUDE A ONE-TIME TAX CHARGE; 14/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 25/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Jordyn Berger Joins IPA in Chicago as a Director of Seniors Housing; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP TO BUY PINNACLE FINL GROUP; NO TERMS

More notable recent Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Stock Gained 26% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Turns Positive; Owens & Minor Shares Jump On Upbeat Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., a brokerage company, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of various commercial real estate assets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. The firm offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties. It has a 16.03 P/E ratio. It also operates as a broker of debt financing for commercial properties.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.62 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 47 P/E ratio. It focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States.

More notable recent STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About STAG Industrial, Inc.’s (NYSE:STAG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stag Industrial Q2 EBITDAre rises 16% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “STAG Industrial Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Interested In STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.4% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

