STAG Industrial (STAG) to pay $0.12 on Oct 15, 2019; Hilltop Holdings Has Lifted Adobe (ADBE) Position

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 98.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hilltop Holdings Inc acquired 1,330 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Hilltop Holdings Inc holds 2,674 shares with $787,000 value, up from 1,344 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $138.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $284.69. About 4.54 million shares traded or 77.27% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap

STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:STAG) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. STAG Industrial Inc’s current price of $29.74 translates into 0.40% yield. STAG Industrial Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.74. About 495,358 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M

More notable recent STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Be Disappointed With Their 31% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About STAG Industrial, Inc.’s (NYSE:STAG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interested In STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.4% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.78 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 49.08 P/E ratio. It focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold STAG Industrial, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 109.14 million shares or 10.98% more from 98.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Of Vermont holds 103 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 17,308 shares. Forward Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1.12% or 210,000 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 27,700 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Lc reported 0% stake. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited holds 0.61% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 952,937 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 50,645 shares. Century Companies Incorporated holds 14,657 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,846 shares. Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh invested in 0.01% or 38,800 shares. Cambridge Inv Research stated it has 29,495 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt One Ltd has 383,739 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 32,323 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

Among 9 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Adobe Systems has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.67’s average target is 11.23% above currents $284.69 stock price. Adobe Systems had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. Canaccord Genuity maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $32000 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, June 19. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wedbush. Wells Fargo maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $27500 target. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe (ADBE) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adobe Systems Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Afternoon Market Update: What To Watch For Ahead Of The Closing Bell – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 10,039 shares to 38,397 valued at $2.52M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Group (VIG) stake by 39,163 shares and now owns 32,249 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.27% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,111 shares. Dsc Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.21% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,969 shares. Cape Ann Retail Bank has 0.35% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,030 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 3.92M shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Cambridge invested in 2.21% or 129,546 shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Lc has 0.2% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,023 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Usca Ria Limited Liability Company owns 3,870 shares. Moreover, Tompkins Fincl has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 59,868 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Two Creeks Capital Ltd Partnership holds 569,263 shares or 10.22% of its portfolio. 84,083 were accumulated by M&T Bancshares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research has 0.79% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ing Groep Nv invested in 90,706 shares.