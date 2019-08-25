STAG Industrial (STAG) to pay $0.12 on Oct 15, 2019; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Univar Inc. (UNVR) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Univar (NYSE:UNVR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Univar has $30 highest and $26 lowest target. $28’s average target is 54.02% above currents $18.18 stock price. Univar had 5 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. See Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $26 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:STAG) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. STAG Industrial Inc’s current price of $28.05 translates into 0.42% yield. STAG Industrial Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.67% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 1.16M shares traded or 14.25% up from the average. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold STAG Industrial, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Forward Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.93% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 210,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has invested 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,161 shares. New York-based Focused Wealth Management has invested 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Spirit Of America Mngmt holds 25,500 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Symphony Asset Management Lc stated it has 11,541 shares. Kennedy Management holds 0.6% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) or 847,945 shares. Schroder Invest Management Gp reported 55,255 shares stake. 15,770 are owned by Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd. Waddell And Reed owns 537,300 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 2.46 million shares. Moors & Cabot invested in 0.18% or 92,738 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P holds 0% or 9,500 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Company holds 0.01% or 325,951 shares.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.57 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 46.29 P/E ratio. It focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States.

Univar Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.07 billion. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seed, micronutrients, macronutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feed; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment. It has a 865.71 P/E ratio. The firm also provides organic, inorganic, and polymer chemistries; enzymes, surfactants, solvents, dispersants, thickeners, bleaching aides, builders, chelants, alkalis, and other chemicals for the manufacturing of cleaning products; resins, pigments, solvents, thickeners, dispersants, and other additives; and epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxides, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines.

