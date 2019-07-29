STAG Industrial (STAG) to pay $0.12 on Aug 15, 2019; MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP TOKYO ORDINAR (MZHOF) Shorts Up By 9.47%

STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) is expected to pay $0.12 on Aug 15, 2019. (NYSE:STAG) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. STAG Industrial Inc’s current price of $30.31 translates into 0.39% yield. STAG Industrial Inc’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 1.09M shares traded or 11.81% up from the average. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 13.35% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP INC TOKYO ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:MZHOF) had an increase of 9.47% in short interest. MZHOF’s SI was 34.32 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.47% from 31.35 million shares previously. With 15,500 avg volume, 2214 days are for MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP INC TOKYO ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:MZHOF)’s short sellers to cover MZHOF’s short positions. It closed at $1.45 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.4% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “6 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “STAG Industrial Closes New $200 Million Unsecured Term Loan – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Global Self Storage: A Nanocap REIT That’s Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STAG Industrial, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap invested in 0.09% or 1.39M shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab has 160,572 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 8,395 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 8,107 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 3,133 shares. Eagle Asset Management stated it has 660,989 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 2,161 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Glenmede Tru Na holds 4,370 shares. Pnc Ser invested 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Maryland-based Proshare Limited has invested 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Cipher L P holds 134,715 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Quadrant Mgmt Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 33,112 shares.