STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG) and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR). The two are both REIT – Industrial companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAG Industrial Inc. 29 10.63 N/A 0.60 49.26 Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 83 66.85 N/A 0.72 120.39

Table 1 highlights STAG Industrial Inc. and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than STAG Industrial Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. STAG Industrial Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of STAG Industrial Inc. and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAG Industrial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 1.8%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given STAG Industrial Inc. and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STAG Industrial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 4.07% for STAG Industrial Inc. with average target price of $32.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

STAG Industrial Inc. and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.5% and 57.4%. About 0.2% of STAG Industrial Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.1% of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STAG Industrial Inc. 1.9% 0.61% 4.65% 11.55% 13.35% 18.41% Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 7.39% 3.71% 32.09% 94.2% 164.59% 90.44%

For the past year STAG Industrial Inc. has weaker performance than Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. beats STAG Industrial Inc.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. was founded on July 21, 2010 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. It intends to acquire medical-use cannabis facilities properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in San Diego, California.