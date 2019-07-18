STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) EPS Estimated At $0.44; Electro Sensors (ELSE) Has 2 Sentiment

Analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report $0.44 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.22% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. STAG’s profit would be $55.29 million giving it 17.39 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, STAG Industrial, Inc.’s analysts see -2.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.6. About 745,553 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 13.35% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING

Electro Sensors Inc (ELSE) investors sentiment decreased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 2 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 1 trimmed and sold positions in Electro Sensors Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 124,979 shares, down from 241,212 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Electro Sensors Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Electro-Sensors, Inc. for 27,618 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 290 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 222 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% in the stock. Renaissance Technologies Llc, a New York-based fund reported 91,600 shares.

The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 3,326 shares traded or 65.31% up from the average. Electro-Sensors, Inc. (ELSE) has declined 11.98% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.41% the S&P500.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company has market cap of $10.87 million. It offers various monitoring systems, which measure actual machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. It has a 68.09 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors into alarm signals, computer inputs, or digital displays.

