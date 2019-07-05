STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) Analysts See $0.44 EPS; Henry Schein (HSIC) Shorts Increased By 13.23%

Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) had an increase of 13.23% in short interest. HSIC’s SI was 15.38 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 13.23% from 13.58M shares previously. With 2.60 million avg volume, 6 days are for Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC)’s short sellers to cover HSIC’s short positions. The SI to Henry Schein Inc’s float is 10.22%. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $68.61. About 326,926 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN OBTAINED A $400M UNSECURED LOAN; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PRESIDENT JAMES BRESLAWSKI ASSUMES NEW ROLE AS; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – PROCEEDS OF LOAN WILL BE USED, AMONG OTHER THINGS, TO FUND CO’S PURCHASE OF ALL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH HOLDING; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast To Lead Information Technology; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN & INTERNET BRANDS FORM JOINT VENTURE TO DELIVER IN; 29/05/2018 – Stanley Bergman Addresses Western University of Health Sciences Dental, Pharmacy, and Veterinary Graduates; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Combined Entity Had Pro-Forma 2017 Sales of Approximately $400M; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Nominate 6 to Bd, Vets First Choice to Nominate; 16/04/2018 – Henry Schein, Inc. Awards Third Annual Henry Schein Cares Gold Medal To The Night Ministry

Analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report $0.44 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.22% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. STAG’s profit would be $54.97 million giving it 17.21 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, STAG Industrial, Inc.’s analysts see -2.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $30.29. About 466,293 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 13.35% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27

Among 7 analysts covering Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Henry Schein had 11 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Craig Hallum. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barrington given on Thursday, February 21. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”.

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care services and products to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.23 billion. It operates through two divisions, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. It has a 20.74 P/E ratio. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity. Margulies Anne H. bought $121,190 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold Henry Schein, Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Champlain Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability, Us-based fund reported 619,030 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Ontario – Canada-based State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 29,938 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. National Pension Service has invested 0.05% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Edgestream Prns Lp owns 25,150 shares. The California-based Whittier has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). United Service Automobile Association holds 133,907 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt stated it has 4.38M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.15% or 962,641 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 426,035 shares. Staley Capital Advisers stated it has 10,178 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Hightower Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 85,180 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Henry Schein, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HSIC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Henry Schein (HSIC) Down 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HSIC vs. MMSI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Align Technology a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is an industrial real estate operating firm focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $3.78 billion. As of September 30, 2017, the Company owned 347 buildings in 37 states with approximately 69.1 million rentable square feet, consisting of 279 warehouse/distribution buildings, 53 light manufacturing buildings, 14 flex/office buildings, and one building in redevelopment. It has a 49.41 P/E ratio.

More notable recent STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Real Estate Stocks to Buy for Dividend Income – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STAG Industrial, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,392 were reported by Legg Mason Inc. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.1% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 33,273 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdings Plc has invested 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Morgan Stanley reported 264,242 shares. Beaumont Finance Prtn owns 7,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Corp stated it has 127,472 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cim Inv Mangement has 0.08% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 7,008 shares. Daiwa Gp Inc owns 0% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 17,900 shares. Westwood Gru Inc has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 2,410 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisors Llc reported 7,156 shares. Nordea Invest Management holds 0.01% or 160,572 shares. Georgia-based Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake.